Lone female among latest batch of BIT graduates

Guyana, Georgetown, April 6, 2017

Annecia Pile is one of the few young women you would find operating a Bob Cat. She is the only female among 20 young persons who graduated from the Board of Industrial Training, National Training Programme for Youth Empowerment, yesterday.

The group successfully completed six months of training in either welding, heavy-duty machinery operations or fitting and machining. They were trained at the Mahaicony Technical Institute.

Pile described her experience as, “very insightful.” She said that is happy to be one step closer to fulfilling her dream of becoming a mechanic. “I have been doing heavy duty machinery at TI, while my time at Georgetown Technical Institute I learned how to operate a Bob Cat. Also, I learned about the main parts of it and how it works. I’ve also learned how to drive it. I plan to continue my studying at GTI in Georgetown doing the same course so that I can become a mechanic in the future,” she said.

Congratulating the students, Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, emphasised the value of an education. “Having an education is more important than staying at home for it will help to build a better life,” he said.

Thirty-four persons had enrolled for the training but only 20 completed.

Assistant Director of the National Community Development Council (NCDC), Donald Ainsworth, urged the graduands to give back to their community and spread their knowledge.

Jamal Johashen who collected his certificate of training, expressed his gratitude for the programme which he said has equipped him with a new skill-set. “Through the course, I experienced a lot of things like how to set up a job, how to start a job, the basic tools and I’m glad if a couple young people come together, even the ones who come out of school without CXC, can come and learn a trade, skills, and you could make a little money out there,” Johansen said.

More than 100 youths have graduated from the Board of Industrial Training for 2017.

By: Zanneel Williams