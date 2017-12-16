Latest update December 15th, 2017 8:27 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in students- Minister Henry

Dec 15, 2017 Government, Ministry of Education, News

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 15, 2017

The Linden Technical Institute (LTI) will in the new year be gifted a new dormitory which will begin operating in September 2018, and cater for some 100 live-in students from riverain areas in the region.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry

This was disclosed by Minister of Education Nicolette Henry as she responded to questions during the examination of the budget estimates earlier today.

Opposition Member of Parliament Priya Manickchand quizzed the Minister on the $29 million allocation to the post-secondary institution, as it has increased by $10 million from previous years.

In addition to that there will be a commencement of the Continuous Vocational Education Training (CVET) programmed for the first time in the mining community.

Meanwhile, the 7.5 million allocated to the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre will be used to pay stipend to students, the Minister disclosed. The other costs for the management of the facility are absorbed in other line items. Also, the $10 million allocated to the Leonora Training Centre is also to pay stipend to students coming from far flung communities.

Asked about the non-allocation to the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) and the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI), Minister Henry explained that the two institutes are not subvention agencies and would therefore not be catered for under the line item “subvention and grant”.

She said while the budget focuses on what will be done in 2018, on a long-term projection, the Government of Guyana would like to ensure that there are facilities  countrywide where it can provide living accommodation for all students.

By: Alexis Rodney

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

$267.1 “People’s Budget” passed

Dec 15, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 15, 2017 The Government’s fiscal spending for the year 2018 has been given the green light by the National Assembly. The sums were approved by the National Assembly, this afternoon, after Appropriation Bill 2017, Bill No. 15 of 2017 was put to the House for vote. The...
Read More
Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend sitting

Speaker disallows opposition motion to suspend...

Dec 15, 2017

Government’s explanation on signing bonus remains consistent- Minister Greenidge

Government’s explanation on signing bonus...

Dec 15, 2017

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Finance Ministry 2018 Budget passed

Dec 15, 2017

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in students- Minister Henry

LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in...

Dec 15, 2017

Police Service Commission to be appointed by year’s end – President

Police Service Commission to be appointed by...

Dec 15, 2017

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana Times article

State Minister condemns “mischievous” Guyana...

Dec 15, 2017

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’ – as it awaits decision on Guyana-Venezuela controversy

President confident Guyana ‘on good ground’...

Dec 15, 2017

Social Cohesion very much alive- President Granger

Social Cohesion very much alive- President

Dec 15, 2017

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme 2017-2021 launched

Guyana’s Decent Work Country Programme...

Dec 15, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 404 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,269,364 hits