LTI to get new dormitory; 100 new live-in students- Minister Henry

DPI, Guyana, Friday, December 15, 2017

The Linden Technical Institute (LTI) will in the new year be gifted a new dormitory which will begin operating in September 2018, and cater for some 100 live-in students from riverain areas in the region.

This was disclosed by Minister of Education Nicolette Henry as she responded to questions during the examination of the budget estimates earlier today.

Opposition Member of Parliament Priya Manickchand quizzed the Minister on the $29 million allocation to the post-secondary institution, as it has increased by $10 million from previous years.

In addition to that there will be a commencement of the Continuous Vocational Education Training (CVET) programmed for the first time in the mining community.

Meanwhile, the 7.5 million allocated to the Mahaicony Technical and Vocational Training Centre will be used to pay stipend to students, the Minister disclosed. The other costs for the management of the facility are absorbed in other line items. Also, the $10 million allocated to the Leonora Training Centre is also to pay stipend to students coming from far flung communities.

Asked about the non-allocation to the New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) and the Essequibo Technical Institute (ETI), Minister Henry explained that the two institutes are not subvention agencies and would therefore not be catered for under the line item “subvention and grant”.

She said while the budget focuses on what will be done in 2018, on a long-term projection, the Government of Guyana would like to ensure that there are facilities countrywide where it can provide living accommodation for all students.

By: Alexis Rodney

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/