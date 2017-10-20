Luminous Women treat senior citizens to lunch and a movie

Georgetown, Guyana (October 19, 2017) First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger along with the Luminous Women’s Group, in celebration of the Month of the Elderly, today, treated senior citizens to Lunch and a Movie at the Ramanda Georgetown Princess Hotel.

During her greeting, the First Lady encouraged the seniors to find joy in new experiences. “This brings back old memories for some of us, especially those of us who enjoyed the mantinee [shows]. I really want you… to have joy in your lives. Effervesce because everyday something new can be learnt. Something new can be experienced,” she said.

The First Lady also thanked the Hotel’s management for sponsoring the event. “…[The managers] were very willing to host you today as part of their observation, and ours, of [Month of the Elderly] … I know that there’s nothing held back. I know that the management and staff [are] very enthusiastic about this,” she said.

Manager of Enta Fun Park, which is located in the Hotel, Mr. Huseyin Demirel, said that they are eager to offer community support. “We like to [frequently] be supporter[s] of social responsibility projects… it makes us happy to be with someone in need… This is what we like to do and we will [continue] doing it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Luminous Women’s Group, Ms. Hazel Moses-Walrond, commended the First Lady’s humility. “I think it is a distinct pleasure to be working with her… She is very simple. She is very humble. She fits in very well with no airs… Her ideas are always quite profound. She’s willing to listen… so, she is open to suggestions and she is one who works very hard,” she said.

The seniors were treated to a screening of the musical, ‘Grease’ starring John Travolta and sang along to popular lyrics.

The Luminous Women’s Group, at the request of the First Lady, has made senior citizens an area of focus in their work, donating items to senior citizens’ homes and hosting luncheons for retired professionals. To target youth, they launched the ‘Be Bold for Change Guyana’ school outreach programme and facilitated a fun day for the children of the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre and the Harold B. Davis Special School.