Latest update October 19th, 2017 10:05 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Luminous Women treat senior citizens to lunch and a movie

Oct 19, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana (October 19, 2017First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger along with the Luminous Women’s Group, in celebration of the Month of the Elderly, today, treated senior citizens to Lunch and a Movie at the Ramanda Georgetown Princess Hotel.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger addresses attendees at the Lunch and a Movie event, hosted by the Luminous Women’s Group for a group of senior citizens.

During her greeting, the First Lady encouraged the seniors to find joy in new experiences. “This brings back old memories for some of us, especially those of us who enjoyed the mantinee [shows]. I really want you… to have joy in your lives. Effervesce because everyday something new can be learnt. Something new can be experienced,” she said.

The First Lady also thanked the Hotel’s management for sponsoring the event. “…[The managers] were very willing to host you today as part of their observation, and ours, of [Month of the Elderly] … I know that there’s nothing held back. I know that the management and staff [are] very enthusiastic about this,” she said.

Manager of Enta Fun Park, which is located in the Hotel, Mr. Huseyin Demirel, said that they are eager to offer community support. “We like to [frequently] be supporter[s] of social responsibility projects… it makes us happy to be with someone in need… This is what we like to do and we will [continue] doing it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary of the Luminous Women’s Group, Ms. Hazel Moses-Walrond, commended the First Lady’s humility. “I think it is a distinct pleasure to be working with her… She is very simple. She is very humble. She fits in very well with no airs… Her ideas are always quite profound. She’s willing to listen… so, she is open to suggestions and she is one who works very hard,” she said.

The seniors were treated to a screening of the musical, ‘Grease’ starring John Travolta and sang along to popular lyrics.

The Luminous Women’s Group, at the request of the First Lady, has made senior citizens an area of focus in their work, donating items to senior citizens’ homes and hosting luncheons for retired professionals. To target youth, they launched the ‘Be Bold for Change Guyana’ school outreach programme and facilitated a fun day for the children of the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre and the Harold B. Davis Special School.

Senior citizens listen intently to the First Lady’s greetings at the Lunch and a Movie event, hosted by the Luminous Women’s Group, in celebration of Seniors’ Month.

First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger serves lunch to the senior citizens at the Lunch and a Movie event, hosted by the Luminous Women’s Group at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel.

 

Recent Articles

President swears in Justice (ret’d) Patterson as new GECOM Chairman

President swears in Justice (ret’d) Patterson as new GECOM Chairman

Oct 19, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (October 19, 2017) President David Granger, this evening, swore in Justice (Retired) James Patterson as the new Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) in keeping with Article 161 (2) of the Constitution of Guyana.  The Head of State placed reliance on the...
Read More
Luminous Women treat senior citizens to lunch and a movie

Luminous Women treat senior citizens to lunch and...

Oct 19, 2017

Internet Week Guyana advances Caribbean tech development agenda

Internet Week Guyana advances Caribbean tech...

Oct 19, 2017

Excitement in the air as Lethem moves to Township status

Excitement in the air as Lethem moves to Township...

Oct 19, 2017

President to attend CARICOM/Mexico Summit in Belize

President to attend CARICOM/Mexico Summit in...

Oct 19, 2017

Hundreds benefitted from Agriculture open day

Hundreds benefitted from Agriculture open day

Oct 19, 2017

Cabinet approves eight members of the Local Government Commission

Cabinet approves eight members of the Local...

Oct 19, 2017

Toropara mining head apologises as Min. Broomes commits to syndicates’ development

Toropara mining head apologises as Min. Broomes...

Oct 19, 2017

Diwali the festival of joyous lights observed by Guyanese

Diwali the festival of joyous lights observed by...

Oct 19, 2017

Government announces increase in minimum wage and public servants’ salaries

Government announces increase in minimum wage and...

Oct 19, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 396 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,072,061 hits