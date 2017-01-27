M.V Canawaima set for passenger increase

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, January 27, 2017

Several new plans are on stream to enhance the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service in 2017, Manager, Moleson Creek Terminal/ Canawaima Ferry Service, Deyne Harry told the Government Information Agency (GINA) that the M.V Canawaima will be docked and the two engines and auxiliaries will be replaced with new ones.

Further, body and baggage scanners, and perimeter lights will be installed, office spaces and washrooms will be renovated, staff quarters will be repaired, a reservoir and walkway will be constructed and floating ramp will be replaced.

In 2016 new barrier controls, a generator and the purchase and installation of wall fans in the passengers’ arrival and departure areas were the installed on the Ferry.

Harry noted the Ferry Service is also expecting to increase passengers’ traffic by two per cent. “Even though we have had a challenging 2016 we anticipate that 2017 will be better.”

During 2016 the M.V Canawaima experienced numerous mechanical challenges which contributed to the poor performance of the Guyana /Suriname Ferry Service in 2016. This subsequently resulted in extensive delays and eventually closure of operation for four working days during 2016 Harry explained.

Harry explained that due to the mechanical challenges the vessel was out of operation for a number of days. “The major mechanical defects the vessel experienced in 2016 were broken propellers, burnt engine heads, damages to pistons and rings, broken drive shaft and gears, damaged gear box, electrical malfunction resulting in the loss of steering and starboard engine was completely overhauled,” Harry explained.

This setback led to a decrease in the number of passengers and vehicular traffic in 2016. The total number of passengers who travelled using the M.V Canawaima amounted to 116,079 in 2016 as opposed to 122,746 in 2015 resulting in a 5.4 percent decrease. Similarly the vehicular traffic 4.3 percent decrease with 12,487 vehicles traveling in 2016 and 13,044 in 2015.

The Manager explained that the decrease was due to the fact that there were continuous multiple sailings outside of peak periods which increased operational costs thus inspiring the decision to operate as traffic warrants. He pointed out that the the official implementation of the Yellow Fever requirement on December 5, 2016 adversely affected the volume of traffic during the busy periods, especially during the Christmas Holidays.

However, this resulted in the Ferry Service benefitting from huge savings. “In 2016 the Canawaima Ferry Service had an income of $163.8M with $111.41M in expenditures; this led to a surplus of $52.4M,” Harry noted.

By: Ranetta La Fleur