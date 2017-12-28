M.V Canawaima vessel to be docked for nine days

Dec 28, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News
DPI, Guyana, Thursday, December 28, 2017
The M.V Canawaima ferry vessel plying the Moleson Creek Guyana to Nickerie Suriname route will be docked for a nine-day period while the vessel undergoes immediate restoration of both its engines.
This is according to Terminal Manager, Deyne Harry of the Canawaima Ferry Services who spoke of some of the projects scheduled for 2018, under this agency. The nine-day docking period commences on January 6, 2018, and will conclude on January 14, 2018.
Harry also added that while the vessel will be docked there will be no other alternatives for the crossing of the Guyana to Suriname border during those nine days. Persons using this mode of access to Suriname especially vehicle owners, motor vehicle operators will be affected by this suspension of service.
Harry noted that “the M.V Canawaima continues to experience extensive mechanical challenges that prompted the use of a tug to assist in the propulsion of a vessel.” This, he added, has resulted in delayed arrival and departure times for the ferry.
Presently, the ferry has one scheduled crossing daily. There is also another scheduled docking for the month of April 2018. Details pertaining to this will be provided in a timely manner to the public.
By: Delicia Haynes
For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page
https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/
Dec 28, 2017Georgetown, Guyana – (December 28, 2017) Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr George Norton, announced that the building, which currently houses the Ministry of Citizenship will be renamed in honour of the Indigenous political leader, Mr. Stephen...
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017
Dec 28, 2017