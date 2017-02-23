Mabaruma Regional Hospital records great improvements

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, February 23, 2017

Doctors and nurses at the Mabaruma Regional Hospital, Region One have been working along with the Regional Health Officer towards ensuring that quality healthcare is being delivered to the region’s residents.

This has resulted in a number of projects being successfully completed.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings visited the healthcare facility on Wednesday and was pleased with the good reports that were highlighted since her last visit.

Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Cerdel McWatt, during a guided tour, reported to the minister that most of capital projects earmarked for 2016 completion were done efficiently.

One such project is the hospital’s administrative building of the hospital for which $8M was allotted. The building is expected to house all administrative staff.

Dr. Mc Watt told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the bottom flat of the building will be enclosed to facilitate the physiotherapy department of the hospital. Dr Mc Watt also said that a new ambulance that costs $12M will be delivered to the region shortly.

Additionally, a recently installed 250 – kilowatt generator at the hospital will provide two additional hours of electricity. Previously, the hospital depended on an expected 20 hours of electricity from the Mabaruma Power Company. The installation of the generator is said to provide more reliable power and electricity to the hospital.

Staff of the Maternal and Child Health department of the hospital told Minister Cummings that they were able to identify, bridge gaps and combat challenges affecting efficient vaccination coverage in the region.

Medex Lorraine Gilkes said that BCG coverage at the end of 2016 was recorded at 100% while others were recorded at 94%.

Based on these statistics, the Medex pointed out that vaccination coverage for the first quarter of 2017 is expected to be successful. However, she requested transportation for the department to carry out its duties effectively, and to maintain the good vaccination record.

Minister Cummings noted that since her last visit to the hospital there were some major improvements and applauded the staff for their dedication and commitment to the Public Health sector. She however, added that there is a lot more to be done for the health facility’s level of healthcare delivery to be met.

By: Delicia Haynes