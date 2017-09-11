Mabaruma Solar Farm soon to be realised

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 11, 2017

Residents of Mabaruma can soon expect the highly anticipated 400-kilowatt Solar Farm as the contract for its construction has already been awarded to German Company, MICO GROUP.

This was disclosed by Chief Executive Officer of Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated, Horace Williams during an interview with the Department of Public Information. Williams said that the company has already begun to procure equipment to begin construction, which is slated for completion within four months.

One of the first steps in ensuring the project is a reality, is the upgrade of current networks within the community. Williams explained that “to accommodate the solar farm we are also doing a network upgrade at Mabaruma and an extension to connect the solar farm”.

The $264M solar farm is a reality that stems from the 2017 National Budget, as part of the move towards a ‘Green Economy’. Williams said that similar undertakings will happen in Region One in Port Kaituma, Region Eight in Mahdia, and Region Nine in Lethem, come 2018.

The CEO explained that “Mabaruma will be first of its kind in terms of the solar farm and we expect to learn from that development in implementation so that we could better implement the others”.

Since assuming office, the Government has been pursuing a “Green State” agenda. This message is one that is being spearheaded by President David Granger. In his 2016 New Year’s Message, the Head of State promised that the ‘Green State’ will see the Government doing more to adopt the use of renewable energy.

President Granger explained that the Government is “drafting a comprehensive, clean energy plan to guide our transition to sustainable energy generation. The plan will enable us to receive renewable and reliable energy at a reduced cost for households, industries and hinterland communities. It will remove our dependence on imported fossil fuels; it will result in foreign exchange savings and it will insulate our economy from the impact of rising petroleum prices”.

By: Isaiah Braithwaite