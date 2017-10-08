Madhia Road to be completed in December.

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, October 7, 2017

Road works on the Madhia Community Road Project is now sixty-three percent complete. In July of this year when the Department of Public Information (DPI) visited the community, works were about fifty percent complete.

The historic 8000 feet fully concrete stretch of road will run through the community. Noting the health benefits that will be derived from the new road, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Civil Engineer, Wendell St. Pierre explained that with the high-quality concrete road residents will not be affected by the dust that usually results from laterite roads when dry.

More importantly, the road will lessen the maintenance cost for the administration, as the quality road will be able to withstand any weight of cargo coming into the community of Mahdia.

St. Pierre revealed there were some setbacks in the road works resulting in a new completion date of December 4.

“They were some slight delays because the scheduled date for completion was in August but the weather, accessing raw material and small problems with the contracts caused the reshuffling of the new date,” he explained.

The Civil Engineer told DPI that the works on the road have been divided into three lots; Lot Three, Four and C, and are being executed by three contractors. He explained that the Lots are 76, 36 and 17 percent completed, respectively. Lot Three is being executed by Technocon Investment, tasked with building 2750ft of road and drains, Lot Four by J.R Ranch Construction Company, responsible for constructing 300 feet of road and Lot C, by B &J Construction Company who will undertake the construction of 1600ft road.

Additionally, St. Pierre noted that road works on the Madhia-Bartica road is moving apace and is five percent complete compared to one percent in July of this year.

Approximately $720M was allotted in the 2016 National Budget for works on the Mahdia roads. The funds have been rolled over for completion of the project in 2017.

By: Gabreila Patram