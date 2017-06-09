Mahdia gradually returning to normalcy -CDC ready to respond, lend assistance if necessary

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 9, 2017) Chairman of Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight), Mr. Bonaventure Fredericks, today, said that the community of Mahdia is gradually returning to normalcy as the flood waters, which was as a result of the overtopping of rivers in the area, have already begun to recede. This is even as the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) continues to monitor the region and is on high alert to respond and lend assistance where necessary.

Mr. Fredericks, in an invited comment, said that while six houses were affected by the flooding, as well as the major road networks to the airstrip, the water has receded to normal levels and an assessment is now being conducted to determine the extent of the damages. However, he noted that the region has already begun to respond and there is no immediate need at this time for response from the CDC.

As it relates to the roads, the Chairman said that a contractor who was in the area doing infrastructural works, has been able to respond and make repairs where needed. Providing that it does not rain this evening, Mr. Fredericks said that he does not foresee any problems in the community returning to full normalcy.

Meanwhile, Director General of the CDC, Colonel (retired) Chabilall Ramsarup, in an invited comment, said that the CDC is in contact with officials in the region and will continue its monitoring activities so that it can respond forthwith, should the need arise.