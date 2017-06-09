Latest update June 9th, 2017 7:01 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Mahdia gradually returning to normalcy -CDC ready to respond, lend assistance if necessary

Jun 09, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

 

Georgetown, Guyana – (June 9, 2017) Chairman of Potaro-Siparuni (Region Eight), Mr. Bonaventure Fredericks, today, said that the community of Mahdia is gradually returning to normalcy as the flood waters, which was as a result of the overtopping of rivers in the area, have already begun to recede.  This is even as the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) continues to monitor the region and is on high alert to respond and lend assistance where necessary.

Mr. Fredericks, in an invited comment, said that while six houses were affected by the flooding, as well as the major road networks to the airstrip, the water has receded to normal levels and an assessment is now being conducted to determine the extent of the damages.  However, he noted that the region has already begun to respond and there is no immediate need at this time for response from the CDC.

As it relates to the roads, the Chairman said that a contractor who was in the area doing infrastructural works, has been able to respond and make repairs where needed. Providing that it does not rain this evening, Mr. Fredericks said that he does not foresee any problems in the community returning to full normalcy.

Meanwhile, Director General of the CDC, Colonel (retired) Chabilall Ramsarup, in an invited comment, said that the CDC is in contact with officials in the region and will continue its monitoring activities so that it can respond forthwith, should the need arise.

 

Recent Articles

GNBS to Establish Building Authority in Construction & Building Sector

GNBS to Establish Building Authority in Construction & Building...

Jun 09, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 09, 2017 The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) hopes to establish a building authority to reinforce the importance of standards and accreditation in the construction and building sector. This was revealed today, during the World Accreditation Day (WAD) forum...
Read More
“We have benefited tremendously from China” – PM Nagamootoo

“We have benefited tremendously from China”...

Jun 09, 2017

BoI Report into Public Service Commission handed over to Minister Harmon

BoI Report into Public Service Commission handed...

Jun 09, 2017

Mahdia gradually returning to normalcy -CDC ready to respond, lend assistance if necessary

Mahdia gradually returning to normalcy -CDC...

Jun 09, 2017

No plans to delay any elections, says Minister Harmon

No plans to delay any elections, says Minister...

Jun 09, 2017

EPA hosts first Green Business Forum

EPA hosts first Green Business Forum

Jun 09, 2017

Judiciary remains independent -Minister Harmon

Judiciary remains independent -Minister Harmon

Jun 09, 2017

Team deployed to resolve withholding of West Berbice teachers’ salaries

Team deployed to resolve withholding of West...

Jun 09, 2017

“Legal consideration” prevents full disclosure of Exxon contract- Minister Harmon

“Legal consideration” prevents full...

Jun 09, 2017

More than $1B in contracts awarded for drugs and medical supplies for GPHC

More than $1B in contracts awarded for drugs and...

Jun 09, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 341 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 723,877 hits