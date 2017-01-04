Major rehabilitation of stellings slated for 2017

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, January 4, 2016

The Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) has major plans for stellings, wharves and vessels in 2017, to improve the level of service provided to citizens.

General Manager, T&HD, Marcelene Merchant said a total of $534M was allotted in the 2017 budget to the department, and $240M will be used on vessels while $294.2M will aid in upgrading stellings. She added that $20.0M was allotted for the construction of two water taxis.

The General Manager made this statement today, at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure’s press conference at the Transport and Harbours Sports Complex, Thomas Lands, in the presence of Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson and heads of department of the Guyana Power and Light, Guyana Energy Agency, Maritime Administration Department, Work Services Group and the Hinterland Electrification Company Incorporated.

During her presentation Merchant explained that $130M will be used to extend the current narrow driveway of the Supenaam stelling to permit easier passage of long- based trucks. The entire driveway will also be asphalted.

In July 2016, the M.V. Sabanto had collided with the floatation unit and cluster piles causing extensive damage to the Supenaam stelling. Subsequently rehabilitation works were executed by the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) to the tune of $17M.

Merchant pointed out that additional works were executed to the Supenaam stelling including rehabilitation to the side loading system where three piles were replaced, re-installation of defective galvanized safety rails and lamp poles, and recasting of defective curb walls. Sections of the driveway are to be covered with asphalt. Works are ongoing for a sum of $7.8M.

Additionally Merchant pointed out that the sum of $20M will be used on the Morawhanna stelling which will see some rehabilitation works including on the bond and wharf, and the fender system will be reconstructed. “This facility was last rehabilitated in December 2005,” Merchant noted.

Some $10M will be spent on rehabilitating the New Amsterdam and Rosignol stellings. Areas to be addressed include the lavatory block for staff and passengers, office space, lunch room and a few deck planks, Merchant underlined.

Currently, works are ongoing on the Wakenaam, Bartica and Vreed-en-Hoop stellings and should be completed in 2017, while roll- over works on the Parika and Leguan stellings have been completed.

Further, rehabilitation works will commence on the dilapidated Mazaruni dockyard. The entire docking facility and workshop would be rehabilitated at a total cost of approximately $50M.

Merchant explained that the contract for the rehabilitation of the goods wharf has been awarded to M. Sukhai Contracting Service to the tune of $58.9M.

Meanwhile, for vessels, general docking and rehabilitation of M.V. Sabanto and M.V. Kanawan were executed by E.C. Vieira for $77.5M and $76.9M respectively. Other vessels docked include the M.V. Makouria, M.B. Sandaka, M.V. Lady Northcote and M.V. Malali among others.

The T&HD is solely responsible for manning the Government’s fleet of vessels which operate in the riverain and coastal areas ferrying passengers, vehicles and cargo.

By: Ranetta La fleur