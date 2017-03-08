Major road works for Bartica

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, March 8, 2017

The township of Bartica, Region Seven during this year, will see major road works being undertaken that will facilitate the opening up of new farming and mining areas.

Regional Chairman, Gordon Bradford told the Government Information Agency (GINA), that the town welcomes these initiatives by the Central Government and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Bradford said that the village of Karrau to Burk Hall will see new a new road that will open up areas for farming and mining. This project will be completed at a cost of $10M. From the village of Puruni to Papishou (a mining area), a $100M road will be constructed to link the two.

The Regional Chairman said works will also be done on the Issano road to the tune of $50M, while rehabilitation and construction of the Four to Five Miles roads will begin. Additionally, the latter roads, which are much anticipated for when the Four Miles Housing Scheme is completed, will have drains done to the value of $100M. Bradford highlighted that when the Four to Five miles road is completed, residents can transition easily and move around.

The road that will lead into the Four Miles Bartica Housing Scheme will also be completed to the value of $48M. The Regional Chairman said that these roads will provide easy access for persons residing in that housing scheme.

Additionally, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure will be rehabilitating the Five to Seven Miles road which leads to the airstrip and to the Puruni /Potaro junction to the tune of $21M.

The sum of $30M will be spent on the Mongrippa Hill road which leads to Bartica. This road will be asphalted. The avenue of the main road will be resurfaced at a cost of$42M. Bradford noted that with the resurfacing of the main road, this will reduce the number of accidents.

Bradford pointed out that upgrades will be undertaken to the Kamarang to Waramadong road. Work is currently ongoing on the Kako road which will link to the Waramadong and Kamarang road. He said that this road will cater for students who walk to school and residents from the villages of Chinoweing and Phillipai among other villages. However, the Regional Chairman said that this road will not be completed this year, but it is expected to begin.

Residents of Agatash will benefit from new asphalt roads. Bradford said that even though the asphalt is expensive, the road will stand up to the rigorous traffic and weather, as well. He told GINA that the plan is that within the next five years there will be a road from Bartica to Agatash.

Hinterland Engineer, Jeffrey Walcott said that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure is pleased that the Ministry can provide improved infrastructure to the residents of Bartica. Walcott said that the Ministry will continue to work along with the relevant authorities in the town to ensure that road works are completed within the stipulated time frame, and to acceptable standards.

Additionally, Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall welcomed all the infrastructural works in the town. He noted that these works will improve the life and livelihoods of the residents.

By: Gabreila Patram

Some of the road works currently taking place in Bartica, Region Seven