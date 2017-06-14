Latest update June 14th, 2017 4:58 PM

Major upgrade ongoing at Guyana /Suriname Ferry Service

Jun 14, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Passengers using Guyana/Suriname Canawaima Ferry Service at Moleson Creek, Corentyne, Berbice can expect better services soon. Rehabilitation works are ongoing on the MV Canawaima to enhance the terminal’s aesthetics and upgrade the passenger services.

Ongoing rehabilitation works on the Guyana/ Suriname Ferry.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information, (DPI)/ Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) Minster within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette Ferguson said no major works were undertaken at the terminal since its formal launch in November, 06 1998 hence, the works are necessary.

Outlining the scope of works, Minister Ferguson pointed out that these include repairs to the manager’s office and VIP lounge, removal of vents and installation of doors, removal of windows, repairs to the washroom and waiting area and some other works in the canteen and waiting area.

According to the Minister, these works are catered for in the 2017 National

Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Annette ferguson

budget. “However, these semi-autonomous agencies would normally prepare their budget and present it to the Ministry of Finance. So the management had decided on some of the works to be done at the terminal, made their submissions following the procurement guidelines and the monies were subsequently approved and available for the works to be undertaken.”

The project which commenced on May 30 is being executed to the tune of $9.2M by Kascon Engineering Services from Region Six. It is expected to be completed by August 08, 2017.

Minister Ferguson stressed that it is the government’s the aimto create employment for Guyanese in all regions. Hence, efforts are in place to ensure that all works undertaken in specific regions will be carried out by contractors from the within the respective regions.

Works Supervisor, David Small

Additionally, Works Supervisor, David Small pointed out to the DPI/GINA that there may be some challenges in achieving the scheduled

deadline because the stelling/wharve is still in operation while the work is ongoing. He added that “you don’t get most time to work because of the dust and noise, but we’re working to this month end or we might go over little more.”

During2016, the M.V Canawaima which plies the Guyana/Suriname route experienced numerous mechanical challenges which contributed to loss of income to T&HD and the poor performance of the Guyana /Suriname Ferry Service. Statistics from the Transport and Harbours Department (TH&D) reveals that the Canawaima Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service facilitates a significant influx of visitors from Suriname to Guyana.

Other measures are now in place to improve the services of the Guyana/Suriname Ferry Service including the installation of body and baggage scanners, perimeter lights, construction of reservoir, a walkway and construction of replacement floating ramp.

 

By: Ranetta La Fleur

