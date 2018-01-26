Management of interior roads returns to GGMC

Latest update January 26th, 2018 9:16 PM

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, January 26, 2018

As part of improving the infrastructure in the mining community, the management of interior roads is returning to the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC).

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes and Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes said the GGMC’s project unit will be responsible for the construction and maintenance of interior roads this year.

Minister Broomes noted that last year, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI) had assumed the responsibility. She was speaking at a press conference held on Thursday in the Ministry’s boardroom, Brickdam Georgetown.

The GGMC will now work in conjunction with the MOPI to ensure miners have access to their lands. Minister Broomes noted the decision to return the management to the GGMC is part of the effort to ensure gold declarations meet its 2018 target.

“We’re looking this year to look at areas that are highly populated with mining and to examine some of those roads and even internally how can we open up some more roads to give access because we’re looking at the increase in production,” Minister Broomes said.

Poor road conditions were highlighted among the reasons that gold declaration fell short of meeting its target for 2017. However, this was recorded at 653,754 ounces, the second highest declaration in the mining industry’s history.

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, said the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miners Association (GGDMA), Guyana Women Miners Association (GWMA) and the Mining Syndicates have been working with the GGMC and MOPI to develop a list of interior roads that need to be upgraded.

“They would put up lists both in terms of what needs to be repaired and maintained and where perhaps you can open new roads to get to lands that have been allocated so that production could be increased.”

$2B was allocated to the GGMC in the 2018 National Budget which will be used for the construction and maintenance of roads among other projects.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

