Mara water supply system recommissioned – 24hrs water accessible in two weeks

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, November 16, 2017

Over two hundred residents of Mara on East Bank Berbice are now receiving potable water following the recommissioning of the water supply system. Due to vandalism, the system was not in service for over two years.

The system was recommissioned by Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams and the Managing Director of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles at the Schepmoed Primary School. The cost of the project is $5 million.

Minister Hastings-Williams addressing the residents gathered, told them that since taking office, she has advocated for Guyanese have access to the right quantity and quality of water. She urged them to be more vigilant so as to ensure there is no reoccurrence of vandalism.

“My encouragement to you today is to ask each one of you, boys and girls, men and women, young men and young women to be the guardians of your water system. Denounce to the relevant authorities whenever there is anybody who is trying to interfere and steal these things. Ensure that you report the matter to the relevant authorities very quickly”, the Minister stated.

Dr. Van West-Charles in brief remarks said that GWI has been working assiduously to ensure that there is equity in access to potable water countrywide. It was highlighted by the Managing Director that in addition to recommissioning the water supply system, it was also upgraded.

He pointed out that in comparison to the old system which provided three hours of water, residents will now have access to water for six hours. Additionally, Dr. Van West-Charles said “… in another two weeks, we are going to get some batteries to store the power, and we are going to get some batteries to allow you to have water 24 hours a day.”

The Managing Director noted that access to potable water it is an important factor in ensuring citizens of Guyana are afforded a good quality life.

Mara residents expressed satisfaction with the recommissioning of water supply system after two years of being without potable water.

Aubrey Chisholm was one of the persons who played an integral role in ensuring that the community once again has access to potable water. Chisholm said, “I have children going to school and I see the need for water and I said that I do not mind doing what it takes to have water come again in Mara.”

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

