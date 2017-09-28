Latest update September 28th, 2017 8:12 PM

DPI, Guyana

MARAD observes World Maritime Day 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 28, 2017

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) today joined the rest of the world in observing World Maritime Day 2017 under the theme “Connecting Ships, Ports, and People” with the hosting of a safety exhibition. The show, held at the Parika Ferry Stelling, was aimed at promoting navigational safety.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings (right) and Director of Ports and Harbour Louise Williams taking a look at one of the booths at the exhibition.

Director of Ports and Harbour, Louise Williams, speaking to the theme, said that today seas and oceans facilitate over 90 percent of the world’s trade and movement of people. Williams said that MARAD over the years has promoted the use of safe practices when plying the waterways, through inspections, checking for certifications of vessels and crew, and the monitoring of water taxis.

She explained that MARAD will soon be launching its “safety awareness stickers to be placed at the bow of the vessels.”  The label serves as an indicator for vessels that have been licensed by the administration, while those without will be deemed unlicensed. The decals, Williams said, is another safety precaution aimed at promoting safety on the waterways.

It was pointed out by the director that MARAD will continue to partner with public and private stakeholders such as the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard, Farm Supplies, and Reliance Health among others.

“We as leaders and active players within the sector, strongly desire that maritime transportation in Guyana be the safest way to travel. It is imperative that we make safety not just a culture, but a reality.”

Curious persons visiting the Guyana Defence Force Coast Guard booth at the exhibition.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings en route from Bartica stopped by the exhibition and took a look at some of the booths.

The Minister explained that “it’s a timely venture and in the Maritime exhibition I have seen Basic Life Support so I am glad that they can partner with the Ministry of Public Health to ensure that companies are trained in basic life services and basic life support”.

MARAD was established according to the 1998 Shipping Act, Section 4, which states “There shall be a Maritime Administration Department hereinafter referred to as the “Department”.

The department is mandated to ensure that there is minimal or no accident on the waterways, the safety of passengers and crew and that the public can continue to have confidence in maritime transport as a safe mode of transportation.

 

By: Isaiah Braithwaite

