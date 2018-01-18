MARAD relaunches ‘Setter’ after two years

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 18, 2018

Following much-needed repairs and after being out of commission for over two years, the pilot launch ‘Setter’ was relaunched on Wednesday with a 30-minute test run, by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), on the Demerara River.

The project to rehabilitate the vessel was awarded to the country’s long-serving contractor, Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited (CBCSL), last year at a cost of $37.4M.

Present at the relaunching ceremony, at the Courtney Benn Wharf on Water Street, was Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Fergusons, accompanied by representatives from MARAD and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure including representatives from CBCSL.

In brief remarks at the relaunching ceremony, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Fergusons noted that the rehabilitation works did not exceed the allocated sum provided, “I must report to you that there was no variation involved”.

The ‘Setter’ will add to the fleet of two other vessels currently docked for servicing by CBCSL. The rehabilitation of the ‘Aruka’ is expected to be completed in the two months while repairs to the M.V. Kimbia will entail collaboration with a team of Dutch engineers. The vessel has required extensive works done which range from its engines being returned from Holland where it underwent a massive overhaul, along with others components that are to be installed. It is expected to be back on the water within the first half of the year.

The ML Thompson is also docked for servicing at the shipyard.

Minister Ferguson said that the government hopes to keep the vessels on the water for as long as possible and noted that this can be achieved with proper maintenance and upkeep of the vessels.

“Once we (government) have periodic maintenance of these vessels, they can give us some amount of life… This government is committed to ensuring our waterways are made safe. That is why we invested huge sums of monies to ensure we bring these vessels back into operation.”

By: Neola Damon

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/