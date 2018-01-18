Latest update January 18th, 2018 8:30 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

MARAD relaunches ‘Setter’ after two years

Jan 18, 2018 Government, Ministry of Public Infrastructure, News

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, January 18, 2018

Following much-needed repairs and after being out of commission for over two years, the pilot launch ‘Setter’ was relaunched on Wednesday with a 30-minute test run, by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), on the Demerara River.

Minster Ferguson at the helm, during the test run of the pilot launch ‘Setter’.

The project to rehabilitate the vessel was awarded to the country’s long-serving contractor, Courtney Benn Contracting Services Limited (CBCSL), last year at a cost of $37.4M.

Present at the relaunching ceremony, at the Courtney Benn Wharf on Water Street, was Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Fergusons, accompanied by representatives from MARAD and the Ministry of Public Infrastructure including representatives from CBCSL.

In brief remarks at the relaunching ceremony, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Annette Fergusons noted that the rehabilitation works did not exceed the allocated sum provided, “I must report to you that there was no variation involved”.

Anette Ferguson, Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure speaking to the media at the relaunch of the pilot launch ‘Setter’.

The ‘Setter’ will add to the fleet of two other vessels currently docked for servicing by CBCSL.  The rehabilitation of the ‘Aruka’ is expected to be completed in the two months while repairs to the M.V. Kimbia will entail collaboration with a team of Dutch engineers. The vessel has required extensive works done which range from its engines being returned from Holland where it underwent a massive overhaul, along with others components that are to be installed. It is expected to be back on the water within the first half of the year.

The ML Thompson is also docked for servicing at the shipyard.

Minister Ferguson said that the government hopes to keep the vessels on the water for as long as possible and noted that this can be achieved with proper maintenance and upkeep of the vessels.

“Once we (government) have periodic maintenance of these vessels, they can give us some amount of life… This government is committed to ensuring our waterways are made safe. That is why we invested huge sums of monies to ensure we bring these vessels back into operation.”

 

 

By: Neola Damon

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Karasabai’s Community Development Project to be launched on Saturday

Karasabai’s Community Development Project to be launched on

Jan 18, 2018

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, January 18, 2018 Karasabai, located in the South Pakaraimas District, Region Nine, will be launching a tourism package, as part of its Community Development Project (CDP) on Saturday, November 20. Karasabai is one of the most developed Indigenous Village in Region Nine, with...
Read More
‘Coalition politics not just a political expedient’ – President Granger

‘Coalition politics not just a political...

Jan 18, 2018

Civil Defence Commission boosts Disaster Risk Management capacity in Potaro-Siparuni

Civil Defence Commission boosts Disaster Risk...

Jan 18, 2018

Protected Disclosures (Whistleblower) Bill passed in National Assembly

Protected Disclosures (Whistleblower) Bill passed...

Jan 18, 2018

Former administration never serious about Security Sector Reform – President David Granger

Former administration never serious about...

Jan 18, 2018

Guyana committed to preserving land assets, promoting more efficient mining,  logging practices -President Granger says at signing of US$15M sustainable land development project

Guyana committed to preserving land assets,...

Jan 18, 2018

More jobs projected with Liza Phase 2 development

More jobs projected with Liza Phase 2 development

Jan 18, 2018

MARAD relaunches ‘Setter’ after two years

MARAD relaunches ‘Setter’ after two years

Jan 18, 2018

Address by His Excellency, President David Granger at the Signing of the Sustainable Land Development Project Document

Address by His Excellency, President David...

Jan 18, 2018

Government committed to reversing 20 years of mismanagement of security sector -President Granger says at handing over of UK Security Sector Reform Programme Report

Government committed to reversing 20 years of...

Jan 18, 2018

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 414 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,377,836 hits