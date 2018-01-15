March deadline for completion of Kitty Market – $25M plus contract signed

DPI, Guyana, Monday, January 15, 2018

A Municipal Market contract in excess of $25M was today signed between the Ministry of Communities and BML Architects and Engineers for the continuation of rehabilitative works on the Kitty Market.

Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan said the contract will see the construction of 15 external and 10 internal stalls, completion of the sanitary block, the revenue collection section and an office for the Kitty Market clerk.

“We are pleased to be in a position to award this contract to the successful bidder …to allow for this project to go forward…to allow for occupation and use of this market by our vendors,” Minister Bulkan said.

The rehabilitation of the market began in 2016 by the Mayor and City Council (M&CC) but was delayed after the council experienced constraints.

Central Government stepped in providing the M&CC with $200M in the 2018 National Budget of which $50M has been dedicated by the council for works on the Kitty Market.

Town Clerk, Royston King said this is a demonstration of Government’s commitment to the M&CC’s efforts to sustainably develop the capital city.

“Stallholders, as well as residents of the Kitty community, would be very happy with this latest development,” King said. He expressed gratitude to the Government for the support in this venture.

BML Architects and Engineers is owned and operated by Baynard Lord.

Only recently, vendors protested the long wait for the completion of the market. The M&CC is hoping for a March 2018 completion.

By: Stacy Carmichael

