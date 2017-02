Mashramani Exhibition hosted by Mrs Nagamootoo

GEORGETOWN, Thursday, February 16, 2017 – Mrs. Sita Nagamootoo, wife of Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, treated students from Saint Stanislaus College, Queens College and Richard Ishmael Secondary School to a guided tour of the Mashramani Exhibition, at the Official Residence of the Prime Minister, Main Street – Georgetown.

As part of the exhibition, the students were afforded the opportunity of the history of Mashramani from one of the founding members, Mr. Jimmy Hamilton.