Mayor of Rose Hall calls on President 

Georgetown, Guyana – (November 23, 2017) President David Granger was, yesterday, paid a courtesy call by the Mayor of the Town of Rose Hall, East Berbice, Corentyne (Region Six), Mr. Vijay Kumar Ramoo, who raised with him a number of issues affecting municipality. The Mayor was accompanied by Town Clerk (Ag.) Ms. Seromanie Ramdial, Clerk of Market, Ms. Natasha Griffith, Councillor, Ms. Rookmin Ramcharran and Engineer, Mr. Travis Durant.
Minister of Public Affairs, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams was also present at the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of the Presidency.
From left: Ms. Rookmin Ramcharran, Mr. Vijay Kumar Ramoo, Minister of Public Affairs, Ms. Dawn Hastings-Williams, President David Granger, Ms. Seromanie Ramdial, Ms. Natasha Griffith and Mr. Travis Durant.
