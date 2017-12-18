Latest update December 19th, 2017 9:23 AM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

M&CC commence payment to staff, extended amnesty offered to taxpayers

Dec 18, 2017 Government, Ministry of Communities, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 18, 2017

The Mayor and City Council on Monday hosted a press conference, at its Regent Street location with media operatives, to highlight several issues that are currently engaging the body.

Mayor and City Council, Acting Treasurer, John Douglas briefing media operatives at a press conference.

Acting Treasurer, John Douglas disclosed that the Council has commenced payments to all staff and will complete the process by Wednesday, December 20. He highlighted payment to pensioners will also be completed during the week. “I have finished signing some cheques and the payroll team is currently working feverishly to ensure that each employee would have a good Christmas”, Douglas stated.

He further highlighted the Council has extended its one-month amnesty period to defaulting rate payers. The extension’s deadline will end on December 31, 2017.

“We have decided to do this based on the fact… that some individuals were unable to meet council in time”, said Douglas. He explained, following the Amnesty offer in November, the Council has since received approximately $100M. Douglas noted over $250M was waivered as a result of the offer.

As it relates to new projects, Douglas explained the M&CC has reviewed its revenue collections operation, and will implement a new process in 2018. He opined that the new system will allow for better accountability within the council.

“…In 2018 we would start having booth locations… strategically located in Georgetown. So, there will no longer be anyone coming to uplift council’s fund, but rather you will have to go and pay what is due to the council”, Douglas said.

Additionally, in 2018, the M&CC will conduct a re-evaluation of properties within the environs of Georgetown. To this end, the council is calling on citizens to make all tax payments in 2017, since it will acquire an added interest rate in the new year.

However, despite the removal of interest, Douglas said that persons are still struggling to meet the demands. He explained, “We have come up with a plan for rates and taxpayers…if you come now during the amnesty period, we would give you a hundred percent interest-free.”

According to the Acting Treasurer, a down-payment plan of six months can also be negotiated for persons to pay taxes owed.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

All Guyanese, regardless of race and religion are welcomed at State House -as President hosts luncheon for Christian leaders 

All Guyanese, regardless of race and religion are welcomed at State...

Dec 19, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (December 19, 2017) President David Granger, yesterday, said that State House is a home for all Guyanese, regardless of their ethnicity, religion or culture, as he hosted a luncheon for leaders from the Christian community in observance of Advent, a season observed by...
Read More
See your incarceration as your opportunity to get right back up – Director of Prisons

See your incarceration as your opportunity to get...

Dec 18, 2017

President David Granger’s 5Bs on the move – Essequibo, Parafait Harmony receive buses

President David Granger’s 5Bs on the move...

Dec 18, 2017

Govt has responsibility to work closely with hinterland residents  -Minister Allicock

Govt has responsibility to work closely with...

Dec 18, 2017

Bertram Collins College graduates first batch of cadets

Bertram Collins College graduates first batch of...

Dec 18, 2017

CI Guyana, Region Nine sign Memorandum of Co-operation

CI Guyana, Region Nine sign Memorandum of...

Dec 18, 2017

Fifty-eight completes public service training programme -as Government moves to create a professional public service

Fifty-eight completes public service training...

Dec 18, 2017

Media urged to be responsible in coverage of foreign companies – Minister Greenidge

Media urged to be responsible in coverage of...

Dec 18, 2017

M&CC commence payment to staff, extended amnesty offered to taxpayers

M&CC commence payment to staff, extended...

Dec 18, 2017

Think All Engineers Are Men? Think again!

Think All Engineers Are Men? Think again!

Dec 18, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 407 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,276,713 hits