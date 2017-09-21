Latest update September 20th, 2017 9:01 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

M&CC, MOPH collaborate to improve health centres

Sep 20, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, Guyana, Wednesday, September 20, 2017

The Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings conducted a site visit to the Festival City Health Centre, along with a team who will integrally craft ways to improve the services offered at the facility.

Minister Cummings was accompanied by District Health Officer Dr. Danelle Drepaul, Chief Health Visitor (Georgetown) Medex Beres Springer along with city and public health engineers and other representatives of the Mayor and City Councillors (M&CC) in Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings engages with a staff of the Health Centre.

As a result of this site visit, it has been proven that there is need to enhance and improve the facilities of the health centre. Minister Cummings initially remarked that her ministry will be partnering with the M&CC to strategically plan and roll out upgrades to the facility.

The Minister has met with Town Clerk, Royston King who has expressed an interest in contributing to a better health care delivery system to the citizens of Georgetown. “We would like it (Festival City Health Centre) to come on par with some of our facilities that we have at the Ministry of Public Health(MOPH), so we are prepared to partner with the City Council to ensure that we deliver quality care to the residents of south Georgetown.”

Immediately, the Minister sought to address the issue of flooding at the health centre’s compound and its outskirts. “Starting from outside, as you know this place floods very easily when it rains. So, we are working; we have two engineers (one from the M&CC and one from the MOPH). They will work together with the Ministry of Public Infrastructure(to) see how we can improve the situation so we don’t have flooding, so the mothers don’t have to skip and jump when they are coming to the clinic and also we are going to cater for the disabled”, Minister Cummings further stated.

Minister Cummings added that there may be plans to extend the clinic, in order to house more staff and equipment and offer extensive services to residents in that area.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings along with Chief Health Visitor, Medex Beres Springer and engineers scout out areas for possible ground expansion of the Festival City Health Centre.

She remarked, “It will be a stop gap from persons going directly to Georgetown Hospital.  So, we have decided that we are going to sit back and come up with some planning more or less a plan or structure that is to be here we are thinking of a double, top and bottom, two-storey building.”

Chief Health Visitor, Medex Beres Springer explained that the M&CC is interested in the health and well-being of the people in around Georgetown, hence the Council’s proposal to the Ministry of Public Health to collaborate on this venture.

“This is a large community. We want to introduce, on a daily basis, a kind of outpatient service where we do chronic illnesses dressing and so forth … making it a one-stop shop where you can come and see a doctor get your medication and have everything done. At the same time, we are easing load at the Georgetown hospital so that Georgetown hospital can tend to more emergencies as they should”, Springer said.

The health centre currently offers Maternal and Child Health services which includes prenatal, antenatal and postnatal care along with family planning, counselling and testing services from Tuesdays to Thursdays. Services for chronic disease patients are also facilitated on Mondays and Fridays.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

Recent Articles

Region Three REO charges councillors to learn how to co-operate -at Diversity Education and Inclusion Workshop

Region Three REO charges councillors to learn how to co-operate -at...

Sep 20, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 20, 2017) Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Essequibo Islands – West Demerara (Region Three) Mr. Denis Jaikaran, today, charged councillors of the Neighbourhood and Regional Democratic Council (RDC) to co-operate for the benefit of the region and wider country...
Read More
Hon. Amna Ally receives Child Labour Report – Guyana

Hon. Amna Ally receives Child Labour Report...

Sep 20, 2017

GESIP launched to close disparities in education among schools

GESIP launched to close disparities in education...

Sep 20, 2017

Chile celebrates 207th Independence – Guyana appreciative of strong bilateral relations -PM

Chile celebrates 207th Independence –...

Sep 20, 2017

St. Ignatius Secondary advances to the second leg of the JOF debating competition

St. Ignatius Secondary advances to the second leg...

Sep 20, 2017

M&CC, MOPH collaborate to improve health centres

M&CC, MOPH collaborate to improve health...

Sep 20, 2017

Fire Service expansion moving apace

Fire Service expansion moving apace

Sep 20, 2017

Security Officers recognised for their contributions

Security Officers recognised for their...

Sep 20, 2017

No limits to learning at Signing Bee competition

No limits to learning at Signing Bee competition

Sep 20, 2017

UG and Theatre Guild receive donation of 375 chairs

UG and Theatre Guild receive donation of 375...

Sep 20, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 987,428 hits