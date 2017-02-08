Measurers being implemented to boost business- Minister Gaskin

GINA, GUYANA, Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Minister of Business Dominic Gaskin today reassured vendors of the La Penitence Market that measures are being implemented to boost their businesses. Minister Gaskin today visited and interacted with the vendors to hear their views on the business environment.

There were mixed views from the vendors who pointed out that they have slow days and up days as well.

Gaskin said initiatives that will be undertaken by the government in the coming months will boost business. He said one of the steps that the government took was the early presentation of the Nation Budget. This allows for the early start of public works budgeted to done during the year.

Minister Gaskin said that a lot of government expenditures will actually be circulating in the economy and this will stimulate the business sector.

The Minister of Business said that the ministry is looking at the export industry, finding ways to encourage manufacturers and providing a better business environment that is more conducive to businesses that will bring in foreign earnings into the economy.

“At the end of the day that’s the money that needs to circulate in an expanding economy. If you do not bring new money into the economy, it’s the same money circulating. You have to keep adding to that,” the minister said.

Gaskin told vendors that his Ministry has a responsibility for business which includes the market, big, small and medium businesses. He noted that his Ministry likes to stay in touch with the business community at all levels.

The Minister pointed out that there is a positive spirit among the vendors, noting that they understand that economies are cyclical and better days are always ahead of a down turn.

Some of the other issues highlighted by the vendors were, the deplorable washrooms, leaking roofs and flooding when rain falls.

The minister assured vendors that engagements will take place with the relevant authorities to address their concerns.

The Minister of Business says he will continue to visit various sections of the business community to interact, listen and address their concerns.

By: Gabreila Patram