Media urged to be responsible in coverage of foreign companies – Minister Greenidge

Dec 18, 2017 Government, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 18, 2017

Foreign Affairs Minister, Carl Greenidge has called on the local media to be more responsible in their coverage related to foreign companies operating in Guyana.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Carl Greenidge.

The Minister who was speaking at a recent press conference urged media operatives to give foreign companies a fair chance, given their contribution to the nation’s development.

Using Oil Company ExxonMobil as an example, the Minister cited negative reports by the media towards the company, which is technically and financially unrivaled around the world.

“Exxon happens to be in a particular place as regards availability of money, their properties and how they’re developing elsewhere and the state of the market, which happens to be ideal for us. For 51 years we have not managed to attract a single company of consequence, other than Exxon to drill anywhere in Guyana”, he pointed out.

He reiterated the need for the media to be more responsible when providing information on foreign companies, while holding them accountable to Guyana’s laws governing their local operations. “When you’re running a campaign every week; the company can’t be trusted, it can’t do this, it wouldn’t do that. This is irresponsible and what I’ve seen is irresponsible”, he stated.

According to Minister Greenidge sensational reporting against foreign companies is deterring other investors, who through their respective ambassadors have expressed concerns with the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

