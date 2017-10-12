Medical graduates benefit from training programme

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, October 12, 2017

Forty-one medical graduates will benefit from a training programme in preparation for the assumption of responsibilities in the healthcare system.

The exercise, which aims to educate medical graduates on their duties and expectations, began on Thursday at the Grand Coastal Inn and is the sixth convened by the Ministry of Public Health.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud explained that a number of critical areas in the healthcare system will be covered during the session. He noted that the Ministry of Public Health is “looking for a successful integration of the graduates into the health care system to help with the delivery of high-quality healthcare.”

Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Boyle commented that the participation of the graduates is a reflection of their commitment and contribution towards providing proper delivery of healthcare services.

“Over the next two days, you will be afforded the opportunity to be informed of your terms of engagement, your responsibility to the health care system, your expectation of the Ministry of Public Health, as well as to have any areas of uncertainty clarified. I encourage you to take full advantage of this opportunity to be adequately and appropriately informed,” the DCMO directed.

Dr. Boyle advised the graduates to partner with their patients in order to better educate them on health matters. She also encouraged wellness visits in primary care settings especially annual checkups, since their role is to provide integrated, patient-centered care.

Director, Regional Health Services (RHS) Dr. Kay Shako observed that following intense study, the graduates could better appreciate their achievement. “… you have gone through the late nights and burning the midnight oil and preparing for your examination. You would agree with me, that is a hard road to become a doctor”, Dr. Shako said.

The RHS Director added that the introduction of the medical graduates into the healthcare system comes at a time when there is a need for more human resources. She reminded them to always be compassionate, empathetic whilst caring for their patients.

Thirty-three of the medical graduates were trained in Cuba while the remainder were educated in China.

It was highlighted that the medical graduates will embark on a supervised 18-month program and upon successful completion, they will be eligible to register as medical practitioners in Guyana.

By: Neola Damon