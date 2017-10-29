Medical outreach taken to Wales, WBD

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, October 28, 2017

More than 1500 persons had the opportunity to access health services, today at an outreach hosted at the Wales Primary School on the West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Persons benefitted from Paediatrics, Maternal and child health services, ophthalmology, via testing, blood transfusion and general outpatient services. The Human Papilloma Virus vaccine was also offered, with the region’s MCH department targeting girls between the ages of 9-13 at the outreach.

The venture is part of a collaboration effort among Region Three’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) and Department of Public Health, the Ministry of Public Health, Food for the Poor Guyana Incorporated, the New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (GPC) and several medial universities to execute a number health outreaches in the West Demerara – Essequibo Islands region. Under the project, health outreaches have being taken to areas such as Parika, Wakenaam and Leguan.

“… this outreach will benefit this neighbourhood, the catchment area of Wales and it will continue to benefit us,” the new Regional Health Officer (RHO), Ravindra Dudhnauth told the Department of Public Information (DPI).

The RHO added that along with providing medical care, the residents of these and other areas will also be sensitised on the services offered at the various health centres, district and the regional hospital in the region.

“What we find is that the population will bypass the level one and level two facilities, that is the health posts and health centres and go straight to the regional hospitals or even straight to Georgetown, so one of the main aims of these outreaches is for the public not to bypass these health facilities where these services are offered.” Dr. Dudhnath clarified.

Meanwhile Regional Executive Officer, Dennis Jaikkaran reported that two more health outreaches are slated for Parfait Harmonie and Santa Aratak, are part of an extended health service catering to those who cannot easily access health facilities in their respective communities.

According to the REO response to the initiative has been positive. “Based on figures that I would have received we have had about 1500 people (only in the morning). In Leguan we had more than 800 persons, the one at Wakenaam over 700 persons and at Parika we had over 3000 persons.” he outlined.

Both the RHO and REO remarked that the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation is overburdened with patients seeking medical assistance that is readily offered in the region. The need has therefore been emphasised for persons to become aware of the services available in the region and access it. All this is being done in an effort improve the quality level of health care being offered in Region Three.

The New GPC’s Corporate Secretary, Zulifkar Ally said the venture was the company’s way of giving back to communities and explained that “what we do is give samples of our products and we also educate people of some of the communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases as well.”

By: Delicia Haynes