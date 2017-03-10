Members of Parliament extend Phagwah greetings to nation

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, March 10, 2017

Members of the National Assembly on both sides of the House, extended Phagwah greetings to the nation at Thursday’s Sitting at Parliament Buildings.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo noted this year’s celebration coincides with the centennial of Indian indentureship.

“Celebrating Phagwah on this centennial anniversary is symbolic of the triumph of good over evil, the evil of a cruel system of indentureship of exploitation of cheap labour and the cruelty that has been associated with that system. I’d like to wish all Guyanese in particular our Hindu brothers and sisters Happy Holi,” the Prime Minister said in his greetings to the nation.

He added that the celebration demonstrates the cohesion of Guyanese. “It’s a celebration of our diversity; it’s a celebration that symbolises tolerance and cohesion of our people. I take this opportunity therefore in once again wish you and this National Assembly Happy Holi,” the Prime Minister said.

Also extending wishes to the country on behalf of the Opposition side of the House was Member of Parliament, Vindhya Persaud who noted that the festival is a unifying one. “On behalf of the Opposition, (I) extend warm and fraternal Holi greetings to everyone here, and to the entire nation,” Persaud said.

Known as the festival of colours, Phagwah will be celebrated on Sunday, March 12. The observation celebrates the triumph of good over evil.

By: Tiffny Rhodius