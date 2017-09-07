Membership appointment of commissions to begin

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, September 7, 2017

The government has already facilitated the process of appointing membership for several commissions following the end of their tenure.

Minister of State Joseph Harmon at today’s post Cabinet press briefing noted that at the end of August, the life of several commissions had expired including the Police Service Commission and the Public Service Commission.

“There is a process by which these commissions or the membership of these commissions are selected,…we’ve actually put in place arrangements to facilitate that process,” Minister Harmon explained.

Appointments are made by the state submitting nominees and through the Parliament, the Minister noted.

Meanwhile, Minister Harmon pointed out that the President is giving the appointment of a chairman for the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM) “his careful consideration” so that the matter can be resolved.

“His Excellency…wants to ensure that the person who is selected to be the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission is a person who is fit and proper for that job. I want to assure you also that his Excellency himself is very anxious to have this matter brought to an end and that he is taking all steps in that direction,” Minister Harmon said in response to questions from the media.

Recently, the Leader of the Opposition selected his third list of potential candidates which is currently being evaluated by the President.

By: Tiffny Rhodius