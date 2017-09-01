Message by His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2017

Eid-ul-Adha

I extend greetings to all Guyanese, but especially to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha 2017.

We recall, at this time, the unshakeable faith of the Prophet Abraham, who was willing to sacrifice his only son as an act of obedience to God. The preparedness of the Holy Prophet to make the supreme sacrifice as proof of his total commitment to the teachings of Allah and is today observed in Guyana and all over the world with the sacrifice of an animal, which is divided among family members, friends and neighbours and the remaining third is given to the poor and needy.

This act of charity is an inspiration to all Guyanese and reminds us that it is only by the personal commitment of each citizen to the ideals of empathy and common purpose can our country develop into a Nation characterised by unity, harmony, prosperity and a sense of decency.

On this most sacred occasion I call on all Guyanese to renew their commitment to the ideals and the spiritual foundation of this nation, as well as the building of an inclusive political culture.

Guyanese, let us learn from the lessons of charity and compassion for our fellow man from our Muslim brothers and sisters and let us work together for development of our country.

Eid Mubarak to all!