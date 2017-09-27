Latest update September 27th, 2017 7:58 PM

Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the death Glenshaun Skeete

Sep 27, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 27, 2017His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is deeply saddened to learn of the death of six year-old, Glenshaun Skeete, who died under tragic circumstances, today.

Glenshaun, who was a student of the St. Paul’s Primary School located at Plaisance on the East Coast of Demerara, was practicing with other students for their annual inter-house sports at the Plaisance Community Center Ground, when a goal post fell, injuring him in the process. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment.

The Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Education will be working to provide psychosocial and other support to the family, teachers and students of St. Paul’s Primary in their time of grief.

President Granger and the Government of Guyana extend sincere condolences to his parents, Mr. Glenroy and Mrs. Stacy Skeete, his siblings, other relatives, friends, teachers and students of the St. Paul’s Primary.

May his soul rest in peace.

