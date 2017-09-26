Latest update September 26th, 2017 6:48 PM

DPI, Guyana

Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the death of Leonard Archibald

Sep 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of the Presidency, News, Press Releases

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 26, 2017His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is deeply saddened to learn of the death of 13-year-old, Leonard Archibald, under tragic circumstances.

Leonard, went missing last week on his way home from a party. His lifeless body was discovered two days ago. The teen, who has been described as a helpful and willing child by his mother, was a student of the Overwinning Primary School.

President Granger extends sincere condolences to his mother, Ms. Abigail Archibald, his siblings, other relatives and friends.

