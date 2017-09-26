Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the death of Leonard Archibald

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 26, 2017) His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is deeply saddened to learn of the death of 13-year-old, Leonard Archibald, under tragic circumstances.
Leonard, went missing last week on his way home from a party. His lifeless body was discovered two days ago. The teen, who has been described as a helpful and willing child by his mother, was a student of the Overwinning Primary School.
President Granger extends sincere condolences to his mother, Ms. Abigail Archibald, his siblings, other relatives and friends.
Georgetown, Guyana – (September 26, 2017) President David Granger has reiterated his Government’s commitment to the course of action outlined by former United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Mr. Ban Ki-moon regarding the Guyana-Venezuela controversy. He made this clear during his meeting with...