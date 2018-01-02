Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the death of Sandra Adams

Georgetown, Guyana – (January 2, 2018) His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is deeply saddened at the passing of Ms. Sandra Michelle Adams M.S.

Ms. Adams was a dedicated public servant, community organiser and political activist. She served as the Assistant National Director of the Community Development Council in the Ministry of Communities. She was the Principal Political Secretary and member of the Central Executive Committee of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and also the Regional Chairman of the Party’s Upper Demerara- Berbice Region.

Sandra Michelle Adams served her country in the National Assembly as a Regional Member of Parliament from 1997 to 2006. She devoted her life to service and was a stalwart of her Party the PNCR and her community.

Born and raised in the mining town of Linden, Ms. Adams attended Mackenzie High School. Apart from her community work and political activism in the Upper Demerara- Berbice Region, she also worked as a former administrator of Duncan International Shipping and a supervisor of Voices of Praise International Radio, Brooklyn, New York.

In May 2017, she was the recipient of a National Award- the Medal of Service – for her long and outstanding service in social and community affairs in the Upper Demerara-Berbice Region and as a parliamentarian.

His Excellency extends heartfelt sympathy to the children Deron Montrose and Delroy Anthony, grandchildren, Dericia and Dariana Anthony, siblings, Valerie Patterson-Yearwood, Frank Mackenzie, Marilyn Sinclair, Robert, Berthyle, Royston and Marcia Adams and the relatives and friends of Sandra Michelle Adams.