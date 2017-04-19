Message of Condolence by His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, on the passing of Mr. Franklin Eleazar Hope

Georgetown, Guyana – (April 19, 2017)

His Excellency Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, is deeply saddened at the passing of Mr. Franklin Eleazar Hope. Mr. Franklin Eleazar Hope was born in the village of Buxton on the East Coast of Demerara. A trained teacher, he worked as an educator, achieving the position of Deputy Head Master before leaving Guyana to pursue studies in economics and statistics.

On returning to Guyana Mr. Hope joined the staff at the Bureau of Statistics, where he subsequently attained the position of Chief Statistician. In 1970, he was appointed Secretary to the Treasury and served in that capacity until August 1, 1972 when he was appointed Minister of Finance. On July 24, 1973 he was appointed Senior Minister of Trade and Consumer Protection, a position he held until 1983 when he resigned from the Cabinet to take up an appointment with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in Washington DC.

His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger extends sincere condolences to the wife, children and other family members of the late Franklin Eleazar Hope.