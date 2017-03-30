Message of Condolence from His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the passing of Ms. Carmen Jarvis

Georgetown, Guyana – (March 30, 2017) ) His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Secretary-General of the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and veteran educator, Ms. Carmen Jarvis, C.C.H, A.A.

The Head of State recognises Ms. Jarvis as a distinguished Guyanese who lived a life of excellence and service to her country. In her years of teaching, Ms. Jarvis was employed at Queen’s College before being appointed as Headmistress of The Bishop’s High School, where she served for 27 years.

In 1979, she was offered the post of Secretary-General of the Guyana National Commission of UNESCO, which she accepted. During her tenure there, she attended and participated in every General Conference between 1980 and 2003 and has made meaningful interventions in every Commission, even in cases where she was the sole delegate from Guyana. She was one of the longest serving and most respected individuals to hold the post of Secretary-General and was awarded the Aristotle Medal by UNESCO.

Mrs. Jarvis was also responsible for Guyana being elected on the Executive Board of UNESCO twice, from 1983 to 1987 and from 1993 to 1997. She played an integral role in Guyana once being elected to the Man and the Biosphere International Council and several times to the Council of the International Programme for the Development of Communication (IPDC).

In 1983, she was appointed the first woman Chairman of the National Library Committee. She also served the Council of the University of Guyana for some 14 years.

In 1981, she was awarded the Golden Arrow of Achievement for long and outstanding service in Education and Social Work. In 1998, Ms. Jarvis was awarded a second national award, this time, the Cacique’s Crown of Honour for her outstanding service in Education and Social Work.

His Excellency President David Granger extends sympathy to the relatives and friends of Ms. Carmen Jarvis, C.C.H, A.A, especially her two daughters, Jennifer and Alison.

May her soul rest in peace!