Message of Condolence from His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana on the passing of Ms. Vivienne Inge Paula Nathoo  

Georgetown, Guyana – (February 20, 2017His Excellency, Brigadier David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana extends heartfelt condolences on the passing of Guyana’s Secretary General to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Ms. Vivienne Inge Paula Nathoo.

Ms. Nathoo began her career at the former Guyana National Cooperative Bank (GNCB) in Port Mourant and was subsequently awarded a scholarship to pursue a Master of Law degree at the People`s Friendship University, Moscow.  She was installed as Secretary General of the Guyana National Commission to UNESCO in 2008, a position which she held until her death on February 15.

His Excellency President David Granger extends sympathy to the relatives and friends of Ms. Nathoo, especially her two children, her mother and her siblings.

May her soul rest in peace!

