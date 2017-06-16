Latest update June 16th, 2017 10:39 PM

Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Metric system action plan approved- Minister Harmon

Jun 16, 2017 Government, Ministry of Business and Tourism, Ministry of the Presidency, News, State

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, June 16, 2017

Guyanese will soon be able to purchase goods accurately weighed on verified metric devices. Minister of State, Joseph Harmon today disclosed that the action plan for the implementation of a metric system in Guyana was approved by Cabinet.

The Minister who was briefing media operatives at a post-Cabinet briefing at the Ministry of Presidency explained that the metrification plan was prepared by the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to promote the use of international system of units countrywide.

The metric system was first proposed in 1670 and is the decimal measuring system based on the metre, litre, and gram as units of length, capacity, and weight or mass.

GNBS along with the Ministry of Business have been urging relevant stakeholders to use the Metric System, which is the legal system of measurement in Guyana.

The system is said to conform to the Standard International (SI) units including the kilogram (kg) which is used to measure mass. It is also simple to learn and easy to use because of its decimal nature.

With the implementation of this action plan it is hoped that wholesalers and retailers package and sell their solid goods in metric quantities.

By: Ranetta La Fleur

Recent Articles

CH&PA heightening efforts to ensure that Guyanese get value for their money

CH&PA heightening efforts to ensure that Guyanese get value for...

Jun 16, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Friday, 16 June 2017 The Central Housing and Planning Authority CH&PA within the ministry of Communities on Friday, June 16, 2017 held a workshop for the clerks of works. Chief Executive Officer CH&PA, Lelon Saul, said the aim is to train staff on the proper standards for...
Read More
Weather Update

Weather Update

Jun 16, 2017

Government ministers int’l medical bills borne independently – Harmon

Government ministers int’l medical bills borne...

Jun 16, 2017

President contemplating early release and reintegration for NOC youth

President contemplating early release and...

Jun 16, 2017

Cabinet notes award of 23 multi-million dollar contracts

Cabinet notes award of 23 multi-million dollar...

Jun 16, 2017

Statement by Vice President and Minister of Public Security, Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan

Statement by Vice President and Minister of...

Jun 16, 2017

Metric system action plan approved- Minister Harmon

Metric system action plan approved- Minister...

Jun 16, 2017

Benefits of having a fully digital economy presented to Cabinet by Dr. Ott from Estonia

Benefits of having a fully digital economy...

Jun 16, 2017

PM calls out Opposition for disrespecting Speaker

PM calls out Opposition for disrespecting Speaker

Jun 16, 2017

Exxon says there is significant benefit to Guyana as it announces its FID

Exxon says there is significant benefit to Guyana...

Jun 16, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 344 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 742,919 hits