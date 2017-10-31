Mexican Embassy educates school children on Day of the Dead celebrations

DPI, GUYANA, Tuesday, October 31, 2017

The Mexican Embassy today shared the significance of Day of the Dead celebrations with school aged children.

Day of the Dead is celebrated every November 2 after All Saints Day. “As the Embassy of Mexico in Guyana is to transmit the traditions to make our traditions known to the Guyanese people because we’re trying to make a bond to strengthen the relationship”, the Embassy’s Head of Development Cooperation Anaeli Victorica said.

‘Day of the Dead’ (Dia de los Muertos) originated in Mexico. It is a combination of Native American and Spanish Christian traditions, Victorica explained, “We celebrate the visiting of our loved ones that are deceased coming back to earth for one night”.

The Embassy also remembered the lives that were lost during the Septmeber earthquake that devastated Mexico and those that were lost as a result of the recent hurricanes in the Caribbean.

Victorica clarified that the Day of the Dead must not be confused with Halloween. “Halloween is celebrated on October 31 and its more about ghosts and monsters and other pagan traditions, and this is more related to Christian values”, she explained.

By: Tiffny Rhodius