Millions spent on water distribution and supply across Guyana – GWI

DPI, Guyana, Tuesday, January 2, 2018

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) with support from the Government of Guyana has spent millions of dollars distributing and supplying water to regions across Guyana over the last year.

Water supply and improvement at Port Kaituma, Oronoque and Yarakita; all villages in Region One (Barima Waini), saw a total of $51.8M being expended.

This is according to GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles who, at the entity’s year in review, on December 29, said that some 786 persons from Yarakita benefitted from that project, while the combined beneficiaries for Port Kaituma and Oronouqe stands at 2000.

“We have completed an improvement project in Koberimo which benefitted 400 persons. Works are ongoing for water supply in Kamwatta and Koko to approximately $17 million.”

Over in Region Three (Essequibo Islands/West Demerara) a population of 105,919 benefitted from the installation of eight independent transmission mains and valve chambers from the Cornelia Ida Well to the Fellowship Water Treatment Plant at a value of $50 million.

In Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica), residents received a $58M transmission distribution Main and Service Connection in Albouystown. A $1.7M access road to the Sophia Water Treatment Plant was also constructed, along with a reinforced concrete foundation for the storage tank at the Sophia and Eccles Water Treatment Plant totalling $30 million.

Regions Five and Six also benefitted from such services with upgraded river crossings totalling $13.7 million in Region Five (Mahaica -Berbice), while 45 households from Mara, East Bank Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne) benefitted from a new water supply system, totalling some $5 million.

“A new treatment plant is due to be installed at Sheet Anchor and that is part of the agreement signed with IDB…a new transmission main is being constructed in Philippi to give access to treated water on a 24/7 basis,” Dr. Van West-Charles disclosed.

In Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), residents benefited from a $30.8M water supply system at Wayaleng and Tasserene. Residents of Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) were also gifted a $30M water supply system at Chenapou, while works are ongoing on a new water supply system in Paramakatoi which costs some $4.2 million.

Works are ongoing on a $4.9 M water supply improvement at Rupertee-Aranaputa Region 9 (Upper Takatu/ Upper Essequibo). Projects valued at $44.47M are also ongoing in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

By: Alexis Rodney

