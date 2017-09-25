Millions $$$ to improve water distribution to Buxton.

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, September 25, 2017

Thousands of residents of Buxton and neighbouring communities are soon to enjoy longer periods of supply and a much-improved quality of water from the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI).

At a public consultation held with residents of Buxton/Friendship, at the Tipperary Society Hall, Buxton, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Sunday, Managing Director of the water company, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles disclosed that, “As early as next week we are going to be installing a larger motor at the pump to provide some extra hours of operation…Then we will begin the process of tightening the network, looking for more and more leaks in the system. We are also preparing to assemble filters early October, so that the water can be filtered”.

Further, the water company will begin works in early October to install a modern water filtration system. The filtration system is a donation from ‘Water is Our World’, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) from Holland. GWI paid $6,000 Euros for logistics and shipment of the filtration system, which will provide 400 cubic metres of water.

Additionally, residents with outstanding payments were encouraged to enter into scheduled payment agreements with the company even as some $27 Million will be spent to acquire and install 3000 meters to ensure proper monitoring and billing of residents’ water consumption.

This move, Dr. Van-West Charles explained, “is fair to all stakeholders, since you will pay for what you use and the company will be able to invest more in its drive to surpass the World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) standard for potable water.”

The Managing Director also told residents that GWI is currently in discussions with the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) with a view to allowing pensioners the privilege of paying a fixed monthly charge of approximately $700, for water consumption not exceeding an amount to be decided.

Questioned about the possibility of water from the distribution plant, located at Buxton/Friendship North, being contaminated by the wanton disposal of domestic and other refuse near the water source, Dr. Van-West Charles said, “while it is not an acceptable practice, it is not likely that this will result in contamination because the well is at least 900 feet deep.”

Residents were also encouraged to be vigilant, report all leaks and imperfections observed and do not under any circumstances, pay money to persons contracted by GWI to carry out maintenance works, on behalf of the company.

Edgar Simon, a resident of Buxton/Friendship said he is pleased with the water company’s initiative to institute the long overdue changes and looks forward to enjoying the benefits of a much-improved water supply.

The water distribution system which is located at Friendship North will serve the communities of Eastville in Annandale South. It will also serve Annandale North, Buxton, Friendship, and Vigilance.

By: Kidackie Amsterdam.