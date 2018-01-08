Min. Broomes receives Global Peace Award

DPI, GUYANA, Monday, January 8, 2018

Today, the founder and President of iChange Nations (ICN), Ambassador Clyde Rivers, honoured Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes with the organisation’s highest award: The Global Peace Award.

“This award goes for the top people in the world that have done major humanitarian work to help mankind. Minister Broomes has helped women. She’s an advocate of all advocates and the entire world needs to know of her work,” Rivers said before presenting Minister Broomes, with the medal.

The award was bestowed on the Minister in her Duke Street, Kingston office. She was also awarded the ICN’s Life of Honour Award. “This country has a minister that has helped so many people,” Rivers added.

Minister Broomes said she was “really honoured” to be the recipient of the awards and pledged to continue her humanitarian work and advocacy on behalf of women. “I will use this award and I will always remind myself of the things that I stand for: rights and the peace in rights. One shouldn’t have to fight for rights,” she said.

ICN works in 120 countries to establish a “culture of honour” and “expose modern day heroes that do work in countries that people don’t know.” Today’s award comes on the heels of the recently awarded ‘Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award’.

Minister Broomes was one of 10 Guyanese that were bestowed with the award on Saturday. The ‘Sydney Allicock Global Humanitarian Award’ was established by Rivers in honour of Minister of Indigenous People Minister, Sydney Allicock.

By: Tiffny Rhodius

