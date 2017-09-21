Latest update September 21st, 2017 8:55 PM

DPI, Guyana

Latest News

Min. Cummings conducts assessment of MoPH healthcare facilities

Sep 21, 2017 Government, Ministry of Public Health, News

DPI, Guyana, Thursday, September 21, 2017.

As the Ministry of Public Health nears completion of its 2018 budget, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Karen Cummings saw it fit to assess primary health care facilities in Georgetown. The evaluation is to determine the needs of the health facilities and have them added to the ministry’s 2018 budget.

Dr. Karen Cummings, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health and her team interacting with staff of the Sophia Health Centre.

Minister Cummings and her team visited the Lodge, Sophia and Agricola Health Centres to have firsthand interaction with staff and some of the patients. The Minister said the intention of these visits is to bring “tangible solutions to the problems they (staff) are facing.” After inspecting each of these facilities, the Minister noted that they are all affected by a shortage of drugs and other medical supplies. She emphasised that this will soon be rectified.

“I was happy to let them know that I was advised that between October 15 to January 1 we will have our emergency supplies that were more or less procured, as well as the procurement of the drugs that were procured for 2017 that’s still behind. So we are hoping with our new procurement unit coming on board we will be delivering those drugs.”

Cummings added that expansion of these facilities may be considered. Each health centre caters to a large catchment area which means they provide services to more than 50,000 patients collectively. In the short term, new additions can be done before year end while other major capital expenditure works can be factored into the 2018 budget.

Dr. Karen Cummings, Minister within the ministry of Public Health examines the pharmacy reports presented by the Pharmacy Assistant of the Agricola Health Centre.

“Where it is possible we will expand, it’s coming at a point in time where we have our budget cycle and we are considering what we’re putting in the 2018 budget. That’s why I’m visiting so that we can see what else we need to include in our budget for 2018. But some are low-hanging fruits which we can deliver in a short space of time so as to improve the condition of the service of our staff members.”

Hinting at the 2018 budget, Minister Cummings eagerly noted that the ministry’s account promises to be more patient-centred. She also noted that it should cater for the improvement of the services offered at primary health facilities.  The ministry will also focus heavily on preventative care.

“The bottom line is that we need to have healthy people and healthy communities so we do all in our power from the Ministry of Public Health to see how we can definitely improve the service delivery to the people of these communities.” Minister Cummings said.

 

By: Delicia Haynes

Recent Articles

Guyana’s Meteorological office to benefit from 21 weather stations -more accurate, timely weather reports expected throughout Guyana

Guyana’s Meteorological office to benefit from 21 weather stations ...

Sep 21, 2017

Georgetown, Guyana – (September 21, 2017) Guyanese citizens are expected to receive more accurate, timely weather reports from the Hydro-meteorological Services Department of the Ministry of Agriculture as it has now been boosted with 21 Automatic Weather Stations (AWSs) to enhance its existing...
Read More
Nordic countries pledge US$1M to CARICOM states affected by hurricanes

Nordic countries pledge US$1M to CARICOM states...

Sep 21, 2017

Guyana remains committed to aiding hurricane affected territories

Guyana remains committed to aiding hurricane...

Sep 21, 2017

Six privately managed children’s homes to get annual subventions

Six privately managed children’s homes to get...

Sep 21, 2017

First batch of Corps Wardens graduated

First batch of Corps Wardens graduated

Sep 21, 2017

Cabinet briefed on Exxon’s natural gas supply proposals

Cabinet briefed on Exxon’s natural gas supply...

Sep 21, 2017

UNAIDS negotiates lower price for one pill HIV treatment

UNAIDS negotiates lower price for one pill HIV...

Sep 21, 2017

Govt to regularise ‘sweeper/cleaners’ employment

Govt to regularise ‘sweeper/cleaners’...

Sep 21, 2017

Cabinet approves workshop participation for officials in key sectors

Cabinet approves workshop participation for...

Sep 21, 2017

Govt to facilitate GuySuCo with $2B bailout in exchange for lands

Govt to facilitate GuySuCo with $2B bailout in...

Sep 21, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 383 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 991,299 hits