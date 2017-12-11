Latest update December 11th, 2017 2:13 PM

Min Harmon shuts down arguments that changes in ministers’ portfolio not gazetted

DPI, Guyana, Monday, December 11, 2017

Arguments raised in the Committee of Supply in the National Assembly by the Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) regarding the changes in the portfolio of several ministers of Government, which they claim are not reflected in the Official Gazette were today shut down by Minister of State, Joseph Harmon.

Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira expressed concerns that former Minister of Education, now Minister of Public Service within the Ministry of the Presidency, Dr. Rupert Roopnarine was answering questions, when his change in portfolio is not gazetted, as required.

Minister Harmon, then informed the House that this information can be found in the Official Gazette, dated August 31, 2017. Teixeira argued that this information is not found on the Official Gazette’s website.

A hard copy of the gazette, which he said also, reflects the other changes in portfolio of the ministers including that of Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Culture, Youth and Sport, Dr. George Norton was presented to the House.

The Opposition then requested that copies be circulated in the National Assembly.

 

By: Stacy Carmichael

 

