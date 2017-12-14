Latest update December 13th, 2017 9:56 PM

Min. Legal Affairs, National Library spread Christmas cheer

Dec 13, 2017 Government, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News

DPI, GUYANA, Wednesday, December 13, 2017

As the holiday’s activities move into full gear, several ministries and agencies are pitching in to do their part to spread Christmas cheer.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC.

The children and staff at the at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC), were feted by the staff members of the Ministry of Legal Affairs during the its Annual Christmas party, today. The children were treated with gifts, treats and a medley of Christmas carols sung by the ministry staff’s spontaneous choir.

In brief remarks, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Basil Williams SC, told the gathering that it was an honour to celebrate the festive holiday with them, particularly since the centre is observing its 50th anniversary.

He also commended the staff for their dedication to providing a good life for the children stationed at the rehabilitative centre. “The level of commitment of the staff as they seek to improve the lives of those, whom they serve is deserving of greater recognition and commendation”, he said.

Minister Williams attested to the excellent work conducted by the centre, as he disclosed that his son who was a resident for a brief period was assisted with an operation. He observed that the centre’s crucial services should not be overlooked, particularly the Orthotic and Prosthetic workshop. He also opined that the operations, conducted by the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, should be included in the country’s national budget.

Rehabilitation Officer in charge of Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre, Hyacinth ‘Cynthia’ Massay thanked the ministry for spreading Christmas cheer with the centre’s children.

Meanwhile, the senior citizens of the Millicent Greaves Memorial Senior Citizens’ Residence, Uncle Eddie’s Home, Archer’s Home, Byer’s Senior Citizens Home and the St. Thomas More Home, were entertained during the National Library’s fifth Library Link’ Christmas Program.

Chief Librarian at the National Library, Emily King described the activity as part of the library’s mission of giving back to the elderly for their contribution to the nation’s development.

Some of the staff members at the Ministry of Legal Affairs catering to the children at the Ptolemy Reid Rehabilitation Centre (PRRC).

Emily King, Chief Librarian, National Library.

 

Some of the participants at the National Library’s Christmas Programme.

 

By: Neola Damon

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

