Min. Ramjattan donates to Saraswat Primary

DPI, Guyana, Friday, October 27, 2017

The Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan, on Friday, donated cricket gear and an electronic synthesizer to Saraswat Primary School students, at their annual graduation ceremony. The donation will benefit the students of the school especially those actively involved in sports and music activities.

Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan receives a token from members of the Saraswat Primary School.

In brief remarks, Ramjattan expressed satisfaction with the number of graduates receiving awards and noted the importance of a sound education.

“It is important to understand all of this (the prizes) … We want our young people of today to become better tomorrow. It is a preparation to be better adults, better citizens of our country and communities…that is why the instruction stage, the educational stage is so vastly important”, the minister said.

He explained that while it is crucial to succeed academically, it was equally important to participate in recreational and cultural activities.

“The best children I know of are those that merge the academic with the recreational, with the cultural. Guyana will be a far more enriched country when we start inculcating matters of cultural and recreation onto our young people”, he opined.

Ramjattan commended the teachers, parents and the community at large for efforts made in molding the students. He also advised the senior pupils to continue leading the way for the juniors to follow.

The school’s annual graduation and prize giving ceremony caters to students excelling from grades one to nine in various subjects. Among the prizes awarded were trophies and certificates to students with 95 percent attendance rates and academic performance; for students attaining first, second or third place during final examinations, and top national grade three, four, six and nine assessments, to name a few.

With aims to create a balanced education system, the government is currently in the process of a major reorientation of the educational policies and systems.

 

By: Crystal Stoll

Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Security handing over items donated to teachers of the Saraswat Primary School.

Hon. Khemraj Ramjattan, Minister of Public Security handing over cricket gears to students of the Saraswat Primary School.

 

Section of the audience with parents and students, at the Annual Saraswat Primary School graduation.

 

