Min. Trotman reaffirms commitment to coalition

Dec 08, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Friday, December 8, 2018

The leader of the Alliance for Change (AFC) and Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman said his party is satisfied with the leadership of the APNU/AFC coalition.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.

The public affirmation comes after weeks of speculation in the media on the faith of the coalition. “The coalition is not without its challenges…the coalition is strong and the government of this country is strong. The Alliance for Change is comfortable and happy with the leadership of David Arthur Granger and we will fight to defend the legacy of the APNU and AFC government despite all the attacks that are levelled against this government,” Minister Trotman told the National Assembly today during the fifth and final  day of debates on the 2018 National Budget.

The Minister noted that while the year has been challenging and testing for the administration, they have managed accomplishments. “We can say proudly that we have been embattled but we have not withered. We are fighting a good fight. We will finish this race and at the end, we will have kept the faith,” he said. Minister Trotman added the he is proud of the leadership of the APNU/AFC coalition, the President and the Prime Minister.

Minister Trotman said Budget 2018 was deliberately designed “to allow us to rise to the challenges that have been encountered and to foster the conditions for the creation of opportunities for the renewal and expansion of the economy in order to secure the good life that lies ahead in the future.”

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

