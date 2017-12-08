Latest update December 7th, 2017 10:47 PM

DPI Guyana

Latest News

Min Williams address erroneous claims by former AG

Dec 07, 2017 Government, Ministry of Legal Affairs, News, Parliament

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 7, 2017

Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams S.C, slammed Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Anil Nandlal for his erroneous claims during the fourth day of debates on the 2018 National Budget in the National Assembly.

As the debate continued into the evening, Minister Williams discredited the former AG handling of law reform.

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Basil Williams S.C.

Minister Williams noted that under the previous administration, law reform was “in a terrible state”.

Minister Williams said that he had encountered donor fatigue when he assumed office back in 2015. He explained that his proposal for the hiring of part-time judges to address the backlog in cases was “flatly refused” by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

“The very first exercise under the last administration, the backlog exercise that they paid for increased the backlog and enriched certain persons. They are in no position to tell us anything on this side of the house. In two and half years we’ve been cleaning up the mess they left and we will continue to clean them up,” Minister Williams stated.

The Minister also clarified the misinformation on the digital recording for court rooms peddled earlier by Nandlall in his presentation. The IDB funded pilot project under the previous administration was never implemented. “The upshot of it all was that the microphones were hidden inside a store room in the Ministry of Legal Affairs couldn’t be accessed by the Chancellor of the Judiciary and that was the mess we met,” Minister Williams explained.

Minister Williams also noted it was the current administration that returned respect to the constitution after “23 years of jungle rule”.

 

By: Tiffny Rhodius

 

For more photos, click on the link to the DPI’s Flickr Page

https://www.flickr.com/photos/142936155@N03/

Recent Articles

Budget 2018 embraces promises of good life- Min. Hastings-Williams

Budget 2018 embraces promises of good life- Min. Hastings-Williams

Dec 07, 2017

DPI, GUYANA, Thursday, December 7, 2017 Budget 2018 addresses core issues while exemplifying the government’s commitment to macroeconomic stability and good governance the Minister of Public Affairs Dawn Hastings-Williams said in her commendations of the 2018 national budget. The Minister noted...
Read More
Budget 2018 is a product of consultation with stakeholders- Minister Allicock

Budget 2018 is a product of consultation with...

Dec 07, 2017

Guyana’s economic future dependent on improved infrastructure- Minister Patterson

Guyana’s economic future dependent on improved...

Dec 07, 2017

Agriculture students given tour of Hope Coconut Estate

Agriculture students given tour of Hope Coconut...

Dec 07, 2017

Min Williams address erroneous claims by former AG

Min Williams address erroneous claims by former

Dec 07, 2017

Budget 2018 is a step in the right direction- Minister Ramjattan

Budget 2018 is a step in the right direction-...

Dec 07, 2017

NOC to be restructured come 2018

NOC to be restructured come 2018

Dec 07, 2017

Countrywide sensitisation on FATF/CFATF for 2018

Countrywide sensitisation on FATF/CFATF for 2018

Dec 07, 2017

Demise of GuySuCo is a PPP engineered problem- Min. Ferguson

Demise of GuySuCo is a PPP engineered problem-...

Dec 07, 2017

New Route for Mash 2018, Junior Soca Competition unveiled

New Route for Mash 2018, Junior Soca Competition...

Dec 07, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 405 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 1,243,314 hits