Miners urged to take precaution during rainy season

GINA, GUYANA, Thursday, January 5, 2017

Acting Commissioner of the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) Newell Dennison is urging miners to be extremely cautious during the rainy season.

Dennison told the Government Information Agency (GINA) in an invited comment today, that miners should, “exercise extreme caution in their work” in rainy conditions. Last year, seven mining related deaths were recorded.

Guyana is experiencing its secondary rainy season which is expected to bring above average rainfall. The GGMC has previously indicated that mining accidents tend to occur in the rainy season since the soil is usually weakened after downpours.

Miners are being encouraged to ensure they practice safe mining and adhere to the relevant mining Laws and Regulations. Mines safety is a major focus of the GGMC and the Ministry of Natural Resources.

This year, the Ministry of Natural Resources will be working with miners to “cultivate a culture of self-regulation” in the sector to tackle the issue of mines safety, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman had stated during his budget presentation last December.

Already, the GGMC has developed a Mines Safety Plan of Action which includes strategies for occupational health and safety measures. The government will also be collaborating with the Guyana Mining School to ensure that miners receive training in safe mining practices.

By: Tiffny Rhodius