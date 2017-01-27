Mining syndicates can empower small miners -Minister Broomes

GINA, GUYANA, Friday, January 27, 2017

Small miners in the communities of Issano and Kurupung were encouraged to mobilise into syndicates to increase their benefits on mining claims.

Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes informed small miners on how syndicates work to the benefit of small miners once they are syndicated, when she met with them in the Mazaruni, Region Seven communities on Thursday.

Minister Broomes who has lead responsibility on the allocation of lands for syndicates told the miners that the opportunity provides a chance for improving their lives. “That money that the syndicate get, you can take that same money to empower yourself and empower each other,” the minister explained.

Small miners were encouraged to set themselves up into committees of no more than 17 persons to mine a culminated 30 block area of land. “We are making special provision to accommodate these syndicates. Why? Just to ensure that the good life the President talks about you get it,” Minister Broomes told the small miners.

There has been a positive response from small miners to the syndicates. Already, syndicates are being processed for miners in areas of Mahdia, Bartica, Karrau.

Meanwhile, Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman pointed out that these syndicates are expected to follow safe mining practices.

“The syndicates I believe are well placed to receive government’s support in improved mining techniques. As the syndicates come on board, they in a sense will lead forward into better and more modern practices,” Minister Trotman said.

Additionally, the Ministry of Natural Resources will work with the syndicates to explore improved recovery rate methods.

The provision of syndicates was an initiative introduced by government to address the need for lands for small miners while dealing with the challenge of available lands.

By Tiffny Rhodius