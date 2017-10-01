Latest update September 30th, 2017 10:39 PM

DPI, Guyana

Minister Ally calls for more partnering and public cooperation

Sep 30, 2017

DPI, Guyana, Saturday, 30 September 2017

As Child Protection week comes to an end Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally is calling on members of the public to prioritise children, and for more partnerships with the Ministry.

“This cannot be a one-man island it has to be a collaboration.” Children must be seen ‘as treasures,” Minister Ally said in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI). Although the Ministry has been conducting sensitising exercises country-wide, Minister Ally believes that “there is room for improvement.” “This ministry cannot do it alone, a mother or father cannot do it alone, or government cannot do it alone, it has to be an effort whereby we collaborate with different entities”.

Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally and Minister with the Ministry of Natural Resources Simona Broomes with some of the children at the Family Fun Day
Minister of Social Protection Amna Ally observing some of the children involved in activities at the Family Fun Day at the Botanical Gardens
This year, Child Protection week (Sept 23-30) was held under the theme “Partnering with families and communities for positive outcomes for children”. The week’s activities began with a religious day, followed by outreaches at the Stabroek Market square, the Police Training Centre, Health centres on the East Bank of Demerara, Dora Secondary School and Diamond Secondary. A rally for the fight against child sexual abuse was hosted in Region Two. Additionally, on Friday a workshop for district police officers was conducted at the Guyana Police Training Centre. There was a grand Family Fun Day on Saturday to round out the week’s activity.

The Minister pointed out that though many programmes have been rolled out for the year, the public needs to play a role in ensuring that the programmes are upheld, and enforced in communities. “Let us work together, and do whatever it takes to protect our future”.

With more public cooperation, partnerships, and the programmes, it is hoped that these would “have a change on society”.

By: Zanneel Williams

