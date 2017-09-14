Minister Ally discusses SLED project with Region 2 beneficiaries

Four communities on the Essequibo Coast, Region 2, will benefit from the Sustainable Livelihood Entrepreneurial Development (SLED) initiative out of the Ministry of Social Protection. Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally, on Wednesday 13th September 2017 met with the chairpersons and executives of the different groups while on a visit to the Region.

The communities which are beneficiaries to this grant by the government are Onderneeming, Queenstown, Lima Sands and Dartmouth. The region will benefit from the establishment of a garment factory, two bakeries, and a fruit juice and preserves industry.

Present at the meeting were chair and vice-chair of the Onderneeming group Mr. Leroy Norton and Ms. Nadira Joseph; Chair, treasurer and secretary of Lima Sands bakery group, Ms. Uraia Success, Ms. Anita Laulys and Ms. Akeena Adams; the chair of the Queenstown fruit juice and preserves industry Mr. Wesley Jacobs; and the chair and secretary of the Dartmouth bakery, Mr. Aldrin Shepherd and Ms. Natasha Peters-Gonsalves.

The commissioning of all four projects is set for the month of November.