Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak celebration

The Muslim community celebrated Eid Mubarak yesterday, 25th June 2017. Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally, joined with those Muslim brothers and sisters at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) as they came together to mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Minister Amna Ally acted on behalf of His Excellency, President David Granger and the Coalition Government of Guyana. She expressed that during the month of Ramadan a lot of sacrifices were made where the Muslim community dedicated themselves and the things around them to Allah.

Minister Ally brought a simple, yet profound message, to the brothers and sisters gathered at CIOG; a message that each live in love and unity while spreading the word of Islam which in itself means peace. She concluded her message by asking all present to help in the building of a cohesive society, stating that division will get us no where; we have to build ourselves, our families and our country.