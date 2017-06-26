Latest update June 26th, 2017 7:29 PM

DPI, Guyana, Information For Nation Building

Latest News

Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak celebration

Jun 26, 2017 Government, Ministry of Social Protection, News, Press Releases

The Muslim community celebrated Eid Mubarak  yesterday, 25th June 2017. Minister of Social Protection, Hon. Amna Ally, joined with those Muslim brothers and sisters at the Central Islamic Organization of Guyana (CIOG) as they came together to mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan.

Minister Amna Ally acted on behalf of His Excellency, President David Granger and the Coalition Government of Guyana. She expressed that during the month of Ramadan a lot of sacrifices were made where the Muslim community dedicated themselves and the things around them to Allah.

Minister Ally brought a simple, yet profound message, to the brothers and sisters gathered at CIOG; a message that each live in love and unity while spreading the word of Islam which in itself means peace.

She concluded her message by asking all present to help in the building of a cohesive society, stating that division will get us no where; we have to build ourselves, our families and our country.

Recent Articles

Youth Policy awareness session ongoing.

Youth Policy awareness session ongoing.

Jun 26, 2017

DPI/GINA, GUYANA, Monday, June 26, 2017 Ministry of Education, Department of Youth is working to ensure that youths across Guyana, have a better understanding of the National Youth Policy. This was revealed to Department of Public Information/Government Information Agency (DPI/GINA) by the Director...
Read More
“Pay attention to the needs of the market” Min Gaskin tells SBDF AGM

“Pay attention to the needs of the market”...

Jun 26, 2017

More relief underway for flood hit communities

More relief underway for flood hit communities

Jun 26, 2017

Ministry of Business, Mahdia Chamber of Commerce commit to fully supporting Region 8 Agricultural – Commercial Exhibition during outreach

Ministry of Business, Mahdia Chamber of Commerce...

Jun 26, 2017

Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak celebration

Minister Amna Ally at CIOG Eid Mubarak

Jun 26, 2017

Public servants urged to develop new fundamental principles to be more effective

Public servants urged to develop new fundamental...

Jun 26, 2017

Self-harm initiative to further reduce suicide prevalence – Mental Health Unit Director

Self-harm initiative to further reduce suicide...

Jun 26, 2017

Weather Update

Weather Update

Jun 26, 2017

Groundwater monitoring network coming in 2018

Groundwater monitoring network coming in 2018

Jun 26, 2017

First Lady opens First Aid, CPR course for Early Childhood Development participants

First Lady opens First Aid, CPR course for Early...

Jun 26, 2017

News Categories

Documents

DHB Watch

GINA Flickr Feed

Subscribe

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 348 other subscribers

Website Stats

  • 769,059 hits